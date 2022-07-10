Beaver Dam's COVID-19 test site set to close

The Beaver Dam Community COVID-19 Test Site is closing its doors.

Located at 1701 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, the site’s last day of testing will be Saturday, July 16.

The site is operated by Curative with support from Dodge County Public Health and Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. It has been open every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday since early 2022.

The decision to close the community test site was made as there has been a steady decline in testing needs. Local availability of COVID-19 testing is readily obtainable at area Hometown Pharmacies and Walgreens to support Dodge County’s current testing needs.

Dodge County Human Health and Services Director Becky Bell stated it continues to be important to get tested if you are unvaccinated or are vaccinated and have symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information about how to schedule an appointment for testing at an area pharmacy, refer to the pharmacies’ websites, call the local pharmacy, or refer to the Community Test Site map at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.