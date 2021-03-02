Beaver Dam's Kraft plant tests roofing material made from recycled plastic

Flexible plastic packaging is not typically accepted in curbside recycling programs in the U.S. Groner said this pilot project utilized material from the first curbside recycling program in the country to accept plastic flexible packaging, which is in Pennsylvania.

“Working with recyclers, they’ve (Kraft Heinz) provided a model for addressing expectations for full life-cycle management of plastic while using an efficient, low-cost package for consumer product protection," MRFF Research Director Susan Graff said in a press release.

The roof board is being evaluated on the ease of installation at the facility but also on the longevity and durability of the materials on the roofs. If the recycled materials perform as well or better than standard building materials, Kraft Heinz will strongly consider standardizing use of this recycled material in the future. The company will report on its use of recycled content to the Association of Plastic Recyclers Demand Champion program, after having joined late last year.

Groner said part of the sustainability goals at Kraft Heinz is to reduce or remove unnecessary packaging.