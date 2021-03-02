Beaver Dam's Kraft plant tests roofing material made from recycled plastic

In a test to demonstrate packaging sustainability, the Kraft Heinz Company transformed recycled flexible plastic packaging into roofing material for its Beaver Dam manufacturing plant.
The recycled roofing materials were put in place last fall on a portion of the plant’s roof. The materials were comprised of 4’ X 8’ boards; 94% of each board was made of post-consumer recycled plastic and fiber.
Erik Groner, Senior Principal Packaging Engineer at Kraft Heinz, said the company joined with the nonprofit research collaborative Materials Recovery For the Future on this pilot project to prove technical and economic feasibility to collect, sort, bale and recycle flexible plastic packaging. The roofing material was also installed on a plant in Holland, Michigan.
Flexible packaging is made up of bags, envelopes and pouches made of easily yielding materials such as film, foil or paper sheeting which, when filled and sealed, acquires pliable shape. Kraft Heinz uses flexible plastic packaging across its product portfolio, in brands such as Ore-Ida, Capri Sun and Kraft Marshmallows.
Flexible plastic packaging is not typically accepted in curbside recycling programs in the U.S. Groner said this pilot project utilized material from the first curbside recycling program in the country to accept plastic flexible packaging, which is in Pennsylvania.
“Working with recyclers, they’ve (Kraft Heinz) provided a model for addressing expectations for full life-cycle management of plastic while using an efficient, low-cost package for consumer product protection," MRFF Research Director Susan Graff said in a press release.
The roof board is being evaluated on the ease of installation at the facility but also on the longevity and durability of the materials on the roofs. If the recycled materials perform as well or better than standard building materials, Kraft Heinz will strongly consider standardizing use of this recycled material in the future. The company will report on its use of recycled content to the Association of Plastic Recyclers Demand Champion program, after having joined late last year.
Groner said part of the sustainability goals at Kraft Heinz is to reduce or remove unnecessary packaging.
“If we don’t need it, we don’t want to use it in the first place,” he said. “The other things that we are focused on is that we aim to be 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025, so we’re designing our packaging to fit into one of those three categories.”
Because the pilot project in Beaver Dam has been successful so far, Groner said another Kraft facility has already been identified to have the roof board installed. The roof board is FM insured so it meets all the criteria required to install for roofs in the Midwest. FM Approvals is a nationally recognized testing laboratory that tests and certifies building materials, fire protection and electrical equipment that can help prevent or reduce property damage.
Calling it a fun project to work on, Groner said, “Installing the roof board with the post-consumer recycled content in our facility in Beaver Dam really speaks to Kraft Heinz’s global commitment to sustainability and I’m certainly excited to see where this journey takes us.”
