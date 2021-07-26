 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam's new fire chief sworn in
Beaver Dam's new fire chief sworn in

Beaver Dam’s new fire chief Michael Wesle was sworn in on Monday morning at the Beaver Dam Fire Department.

Wesle was previously a lieutenant with the Rhinelander Fire Department after many years of experience. He replaces Alan Mannel, who retired in April.

Members of the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission, Beaver Dam city employees and Wesle’s family attended the ceremony.

Wesle told those in attendance that he began volunteering in his local fire department when he was in high school.

