Beaver Dam's new fire chief sworn in

Beaver Dam City Clerk Zachary Bloom issues the oath of office to Beaver Dam's new fire chief Michael Wesle on Monday at the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle has his badge pinned on by his wife Megan Wesle while being sworn in on Monday at the Beaver Dam Fire Department. Members of the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission, Beaver Dam City employees including the fire department personnel and his family attended the ceremony. Wesle is replacing Alan Mannel, who retired in April after serving 10 years as the Beaver Dam Fire Chief.
DAILY CITIZEN STAFF
Beaver Dam’s new fire chief Michael Wesle was sworn in on Monday morning at the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Wesle was previously a lieutenant with the Rhinelander Fire Department after many years of experience. He replaces Alan Mannel, who retired in April.
Members of the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission, Beaver Dam city employees and Wesle’s family attended the ceremony.
Wesle told those in attendance that he began volunteering in his local fire department when he was in high school.
Wesle replaces Alan Mannel who retired from the position in April after serving as Beaver Dam Fire Chief for 12 years.
