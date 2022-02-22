Beaver Dam's proposed park splits city council down the middle; mayor breaks tie

Taking the next step toward adding a new park on the southwest side had the Beaver Dam Common Council split down the middle at its meeting Monday.

The city is looking at the possible property acquisition of 1102 Madison St. using Community Development Block Grant funds to add a park.

According to Dodge County records, the former restaurant property was purchased by Dennis Giese in October 2021 for $91,800 from Landmark Credit Union.

At the Dec. 20 Beaver Dam Common Council meeting, the council approved hiring MSA for acquisition services and appraisals related to the right-of-way acquisition for a total estimated fee of $18,000, which will be paid from ARPA funds. The ARPA funds concentrate on low to moderate income opportunities for communities.

No members of the public attended a hearing held last month to identify potential funds and discuss community development needs.

Dianne Wessel of MSA presented a project proposal at that public hearing for the development of a neighborhood park. It included property acquisition, demolition of a building and site prep, utilities, lighting, playground, basketball court, shelter, restrooms, sidewalk enhancement, tables, benches, fencing and landscaping.

A resolution was then put on Monday’s common council meeting agenda requesting authorization to submit an application for the CBDG funds. Funds to acquire the property are contingent upon receiving the CDBG grant.

Lengthy discussion about the proposed park ensued.

Council Member Ken Anderson said the location was a terrible place for a park and it would take away a tax-generating business. He said if a park was needed in that area, the city could look into using property it already owns behind the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Council Member Mick Fischer called the proposed location “horrendous.”

Mayor Becky Glewen spoke to the council via Zoom on Monday. Council President Cris Olson ran the meeting in her physical absence.

She said the assessment of the property has not yet been completed and that the CDBG funds cannot be used for another location. Up to $2.5 million in grant funds may be requested for the project.

Council Member Dave Hansen brought up his concern regarding the long-term costs of adding another park and added that the currents parks department is understaffed.

Several council members spoke out in support of the proposed park's visibility. Council Member Zac Zopp noted the proposed site is almost twice the size of the city-owned lot behind the ReStore.

When the resolution to move forward with the grant application was put to a vote, the council was evenly divided, with Council Members Anderson, Kay Appenfeldt, Fisher, Heidi Freeby, Hansen, Therese Henriksen and Jack Yuds voting against it. Mayor Glewen broke the tie by voting yes and the resolution was approved.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

