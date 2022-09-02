 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam's South Spring Street opens following reconstruction

South Spring Street opens

Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce ambassadors, along with city and business leaders, surround Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen and Ald. Mike Wissel Friday afternoon as they prepare to cut the ribbon opening South Spring Street to traffic. Reconstruction of the downtown street began Feb. 28.

 Kelly Simon

South Spring Street in downtown Beaver Dam reopened prior to the holiday weekend following its complete reconstruction.

The project began on Feb. 28 and included removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer.

The downtown section of South Spring was originally planned for 2021, but was delayed to this year when bids came in approximately $1 million higher than initial projections of $1.2 million.

Ptaschinski Construction finished the street project ahead of the anticipated October completion date.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Mayor Becky Glewen thanked contractors, planners and city leaders for their work on the project.

“We’re very glad to have it open and we welcome everyone into downtown Beaver Dam again and on South Spring Street,” she said.

Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked all the small businesses on the street that endured the road closure for the past six months and encouraged the public to support them.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

