Beaver Dam's Swan City Ice Skaters push through COVID-19

“We don’t have adrenaline from the competition,” Athena said. “It’s kind of draining to have to do it the first time. You’re putting as much as you can into it and then you have to do it over and over again because it’s not as good as I think it would be.”

Athena mentioned virtual competition also erases that “big push” the team would get in practice right before traveling to a live competition, which makes the experience less fun because they don’t have the bus rides or hotel trips they would normally get.

“A lot of it for me is I feel like this has been an opportunity to make really great friends and have friendships that I know will last throughout the rest of my life,” Barnett said. “Traveling with them, being on the bus with them and hanging out in the hotel and going swimming – not having that this year has been really, really hard.”

Stephens said this season has been harder on everyone, but they still get their run throughs of routines, wear their dresses and costumes for competitions, get their hair and make-up done, and go out to perform.