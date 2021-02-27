Beaver Dam's Swan City Ice Skaters push through COVID-19

The 2020-2021 figure skating competition season was described as “weird” by Beaver Dam High School senior Lizzie Williams.
“It kind of just feels like we’re stuck in the beginning of the season over and over again,” said Williams, who is a member of the Wisconsin Inspire Junior team that is part of the Swan City Ice Skaters program in Beaver Dam.
“It doesn’t feel like we actually got into the competition season because we haven’t been able to travel and go to places to experience live competitions.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, which began a year ago, forced the program to cancel last spring’s ice show. (A show is planned this spring).
Alyssa Stephens, the Swan City Ice Skater president and nurse for UW Hospital in Madison, said in order to have a season, skaters had to follow strict guidelines set in place by the Beaver Dam Family Center Board.
The skaters and coaches wear facemasks as well as latex gloves during practices and taped run throughs. They also had to hand sanitize before and after using the ice.
Wisconsin Inspire Junior team coach Christi Wenger said masks were required because of the close contact the skaters have with one another. Synchronized skaters often join hands or link arms as they perform routines set to music on the ice.
“That was something we needed to do to protect everybody, and to protect the opportunity to skate,” Wenger said. “At first, they just hated them, gasped (during and after routines), and then it was one of those things as people are adaptable.
“They’ve all found the masks they like and they’ve been really great about them. As your cardio gets better, they’ve gotten better with the masks. If we do three run throughs during a practice, they’re all still alive.”
Stephens said to keep the skaters safe, they have sign-up sheets for when and who cleans up before and after practices. In the early going, there were only 10 skaters allowed on the ice at a time. That has gradually changed as they’ve learned more about the virus.
Stephens said some of the decisions the board put in place weren’t popular. For instance, skaters weren’t allowed to connect after Thanksgiving and Christmas for a period of time, and instead were encouraged to do their off-ice training, which included Pilates and dance once a week.
“We as Family Center Board set the precautions. I’m also a nurse, so I really go off what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is saying,” Stephens said. “Then I present it to the Family Center Board and we vote on it.”
She said they mostly stay with the recommendations from Dodge County Public Health and the precautions being followed by local school districts.
Stephens said the United States Figure Skating Association encouraged live competitions to go virtual instead. That meant instead of traveling somewhere for a competition, the skaters would show up at the Family Center, tape their routine and send it in two or three weeks prior for judging.
The Swan City Ice Skaters participated in five virtual competitions, including the Swan Synchro Skate on Feb. 20 where the junior team took first. There will be one live event in Eau Claire on March 7.
Wenger said without a crowd cheering during a routine, it makes it tough for the skaters to feed off the energy and masks can hinder hitting interpretation marks.
“I like to look up at the crowd, I see my mom and it’s a comforting feeling,” Beaver Dam High School senior skater Emma Barnett said. “When you look up there and it’s empty, and all you see is a bunch of people with a phone recording you, it’s definitely harder to get in the mood that you want to be in when you compete.”
Williams said it’s not all bad. Taping a routine is a little more relaxed in a sense that if a skater messes up, you do get a chance to do it over.
“We can do it until we get it right or we have a run through that we feel confident with,” Williams said. “It’s a little give and take.”
Athena Wenger, Christi’s daughter and senior at Hamilton High School, said that also brings tribulations. In a live competition, teams only get the one routine and have to live with the outcome. By not having a crowd during taped submissions, they really miss out on the drama.
“We don’t have adrenaline from the competition,” Athena said. “It’s kind of draining to have to do it the first time. You’re putting as much as you can into it and then you have to do it over and over again because it’s not as good as I think it would be.”
Athena mentioned virtual competition also erases that “big push” the team would get in practice right before traveling to a live competition, which makes the experience less fun because they don’t have the bus rides or hotel trips they would normally get.
“A lot of it for me is I feel like this has been an opportunity to make really great friends and have friendships that I know will last throughout the rest of my life,” Barnett said. “Traveling with them, being on the bus with them and hanging out in the hotel and going swimming – not having that this year has been really, really hard.”
Stephens said this season has been harder on everyone, but they still get their run throughs of routines, wear their dresses and costumes for competitions, get their hair and make-up done, and go out to perform.
“That whole aspect of getting ready and getting the excitement of it all, I feel like we’ve lost that (with virtual competitions),” Stephens said. “We try to make it exciting for the girls, but it probably feels like another practice.”
All three skaters said they still wanted to skate this season.
“I know we talk a lot about the hardships and how different it’s been this year,” Athena said. “A lot of the fun we were expecting wasn’t there, but I feel like we’re all so grateful we at least got our last season in.”
The skaters, coaches and parents just had to keep pushing through.
“When we decided to do this, we said we’re looking at this as a challenge,” Christi said. “People need to overcome challenges and overcome hard things.”
