Beaver Dam's Swan City Park lit up for the Christmas season

The lights at Swan City Park were lit on Friday night with a crowd of citizens there to watch as the park became a winter wonderland.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said 2/3 of the park is decorated for the 2020 Rotary Lights Winter Wonderland.

This is the fourth year that Schmidt has decorated the park with other members of the Rotary Club. Schmidt is the community service chairman for Beaver Dam Rotary and works each year as the lead, putting together the lights in the park.

About 100 people gathered with many wearing masks to take in the lights in the park. This year, there are paths for people to follow so no one slips on cords, Schmidt said.

Security cameras were also added.

Schmidt said one big addition this year was the light-up train, and there are 38 trees lit up throughout the park this year.

“Next year is the fifth year, and we need support and volunteers to make it bigger,” Schmidt said. “If you like Christmas as much as we do come out and help out.”

Anyone who wants to help out can contact Schmidt or any Rotary members.