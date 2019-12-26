Beds nonprofit in Portage sees 'tremendous' growth in 2019; demand still high

Residents in the area always seem to find reasons to help each other out, Shaver said of the group’s early success. But it’s still hard for her to believe sometimes.

“We never even thought we’d hit 100 in our first year,” said Shaver, co-owner of Compass Counseling in Portage. “Then it really took off in 2019. We’ve had so many volunteers and we just kept building.”

Scheibach, the director of instructional technology in the Cudahy School District near Milwaukee, said the Portage chapter has about eight core members and another eight or so serving as “build team managers” who teach new volunteers how to build at various stations.

Not many of them had known each other before May 2018, he said, and only one of the team managers works professionally in construction.

“Now we’re friends and hanging out in different ways," Scheibach said.

The builds have also been a way for area residents to accomplish mandated community service hours, the nonprofit seeing repeat volunteers from this group even after they complete what’s required.

“Two of them have just enjoyed helping out and that’s pretty cool,” Scheibach said. “I keep looking for them at the builds and, sure enough, they show up.”