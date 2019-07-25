The employees of Ben’s Furniture in Portage bring new meaning to going the extra mile for customers.
Delivery crew leader Sesar Quintero on Monday carried a mattress on his back for about a half-mile after his truck couldn’t cross a low bridge in a rural area near Portage.
Quintero said he told the other delivery worker he would simply walk to the house instead of turning around.
On another occasion since the store opened July 1, he delivered a new mattress to a family and met a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor who appreciated Quintero’s interest in history.
The family offered a tip, but he instead just asked for a group photo as a keepsake. He said he was happy the customer would sleep comfortably on a new mattress.
“We were having a blast,” Quintero said. “People are nice out here.”
Sesar’s older sister, Viri Quintero, runs Ben’s Furniture in Portage with the help of their father, Israel Quintero.
The Quintero family previously owned a furniture store in Rockford, Illinois, for about 18 years.
They traveled through Portage on the way to visit extended family in Grand Marsh from time to time and took a liking to the community and its people.
When they heard about Staples store closing in 2014 at 2830 New Pinery Road, they became interested in moving their business north.
For Viri Quintero, the best part of having a family businesses is getting to know customers more personally and having down-to-earth conversations about their lives and their homemaking needs.
“Everybody’s got a whole different story, and I love listening to theirs,” she said. “The service doesn’t end here when they walk out that door. It’s a continuing service, even in their home.”
Portage City Administrator Shawn Murphy said he’s glad the family decided to open a local business in Portage and fill a storefront that had sat empty since Staples closed.
“We’re very pleased. That strip mall in Portage, it’s an important retail center,” Murphy said. “We’re really pleased they chose Portage to launch their venture in Wisconsin.”
Murphy said the Quintero family has owned multiple local businesses in the past and make a great addition to the Portage community.
Mayor Rick Dodd said Portage’s local businesses and manufacturing sectors are flourishing, bringing new commerce all the time.
“Any new business in town is always welcome,” Dodd said.
Ben’s Furniture is named after Viri Quintero’s 11-year-old brother Ben, who helps out at the store sometimes and might one day take it over. The family is looking to hire additional employees in the area.
Growing up, Viri said she took inspiration from her father, a well-regarded business owner and salesman among Rockford’s Hispanic community.
“I wanted to be like him,” she said.
It took the better part of two months and many trips north from Rockford to move items into the new Portage storefront and set up the business.
By the soft opening July 1, Sesar Quintero said customers were waiting outside the front doors to check out the new business. The family is eyeing a possible grand opening later this year.
That hard work has paid off, Viri Quintero added.
“We were so overwhelmed coming here. It was a big decision. We put in a lot of hard work,” she said. “Once we opened the doors and met all these people, everybody wishes us good luck. We’re gonna be OK.”
