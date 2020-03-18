Bentz Auto a Waupun favorite: Family operation running smoothly since 1963

After a few years he started doing tune-ups and the business gradually evolved into a full-service operation doing all kinds of auto maintenance and repair.

Eventually gas sales ceased being profitable, and service became the business’s prime concern. Seeking space to grow the former Pete’s (Lawrie) Auto Repair & Sales property at 501 E. Main St. was purchased on Oct. 31, 2018. That location, with six service bays, became the operation’s new home.

“We doubled our size,” said Elaine.

Rick learned the trade from the days when he was a small child, and Dick often tells the tale on one particular event.

“He used to follow me around in diapers and one day I turned around and stepped on him,” said Dick. “I told him to go sit down somewhere and he sat down on an old acid battery that was just the right size for him. The next day Mother washed his clothes and diaper and ended up with nothing. The battery acid dissolved it all. So he’s been around for a while.”

Dick said, “As a kid in high school he would come here and work after school. Over time he got to know what he was doing and became a certified technician. In 1998 he and his wife, Sue, took over.”