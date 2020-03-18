Bentz Auto a Waupun favorite: Family operation running smoothly since 1963

WAUPUN – A family tradition of service was honored with the Mayor’s Choice Award at the Waupun Area Chamber of commerce “Waupunies” award night Feb. 6 at The Rock Golf Club.
It seemed like high praise to the unfamiliar, but no surprise to the many faithful customers they’ve served for more than half a century.
The family enterprise has grown and changed dramatically over its more than 57 years in business. They talked about their past, present and future in a meeting held at their building at 501 E. Main St.
“We sold gas and had two service bays,” said Elaine, who did the books for 42 years and raised the family as husband Dick ran the operation at 25 E. Main St. Dick had worked five years at the Standard Oil station on Madison Street, so opening his own business was a logical step for the hardworking couple and their infant son.
“When I started off there was a service station on almost every corner,” said Dick. “We pumped all the gas since there was no self-service then. We also changed oil, changed filters and greased cars. We also did tire work and washed cars. The car wash began with a bucket of water and soap, but that ended when automatic washes started showing up.”
Dick also detailed all the vehicles brought into the Chrysler car lot that was located across the street.
After a few years he started doing tune-ups and the business gradually evolved into a full-service operation doing all kinds of auto maintenance and repair.
Eventually gas sales ceased being profitable, and service became the business’s prime concern. Seeking space to grow the former Pete’s (Lawrie) Auto Repair & Sales property at 501 E. Main St. was purchased on Oct. 31, 2018. That location, with six service bays, became the operation’s new home.
“We doubled our size,” said Elaine.
Rick learned the trade from the days when he was a small child, and Dick often tells the tale on one particular event.
“He used to follow me around in diapers and one day I turned around and stepped on him,” said Dick. “I told him to go sit down somewhere and he sat down on an old acid battery that was just the right size for him. The next day Mother washed his clothes and diaper and ended up with nothing. The battery acid dissolved it all. So he’s been around for a while.”
Dick said, “As a kid in high school he would come here and work after school. Over time he got to know what he was doing and became a certified technician. In 1998 he and his wife, Sue, took over.”
“We offer complete automotive repair and maintenance,” said Rick. “We sell tires and have an alignment rack. We do everything.”
Technicians include Rick, his son Jarek, Todd Kobishop, and Rick’s brother-in-law Rick Rank.
“We have a lot of knowledge and combined years of experience back there,” said Sue. “It’s pretty impressive.”
Sue fills the book keeping role, but still has a full-time job with the Fall River School District.
Dick remains ever-present.
“I still stop in and supervise the operation,” Dick said, laughing. “Over time I’ve backed off and let them do their own thing. They’ve got to learn too, you know. That’s the way it is.”
Jarek is the likely successor to the business, although Rick admits that nothing is certain.
“That’s the plan and that’s the reason for the expansion, but it’s really up to him,” said Sue.
Mayor Nickel considers the business one of Waupun’s best, and shared high praise during a recent interview.
“Bentz Shell has the reputation of being honest and up-front with their customers,” said Nickel. “They do not try to up sell you or talk you into something your vehicle does not need. The mechanics give it to you straight and that’s why people return over and over. They also support our youth programs, schools and other businesses whenever possible. “
She added a jab at the usually stoic Rick.
“If you can get him to smile—then you know you’re having a good day,” she said.