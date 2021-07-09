Best Dam Fest kicks off today n Beaver Dam

A Beaver Dam tradition will take on a new name with new offerings alongside the familiar this weekend.

Best Dam Fest, formerly known as Lake Days, begins today.

Live music at Ooga Breweing Company, 301 S. Spring St., at 8:30 p.m. and carnival rides behind the Watermark, 209 S. Center St., at 6 p.m. will begin Friday, according to the currently posted schedule. Portions of the event will remain at Tahoe Park but also branch out across downtown Beaver Dam. There will be no admission fee.

“The whole intent is to get families out, get people out... in a safe environment,” said Mary Vogl-Rauscher, the city’s community development manager. “We’re working hard to make this best ever, and we truly believe it will be.”

Although there will be no admission fee, there will be a charge for carnival rides, and a wristband to carry alcoholic beverages in designated areas will cost $5. There will be stands selling the wristbands and alcoholic beverages in multiple locations. Streets will be closed in downtown Beaver Dam.