Best Dam Fest kicks off today n Beaver Dam

A Beaver Dam tradition will take on a new name with new offerings alongside the familiar this weekend.
Best Dam Fest, formerly known as Lake Days, begins today.
Live music at Ooga Breweing Company, 301 S. Spring St., at 8:30 p.m. and carnival rides behind the Watermark, 209 S. Center St., at 6 p.m. will begin Friday, according to the currently posted schedule. Portions of the event will remain at Tahoe Park but also branch out across downtown Beaver Dam. There will be no admission fee.
“The whole intent is to get families out, get people out... in a safe environment,” said Mary Vogl-Rauscher, the city’s community development manager. “We’re working hard to make this best ever, and we truly believe it will be.”
Although there will be no admission fee, there will be a charge for carnival rides, and a wristband to carry alcoholic beverages in designated areas will cost $5. There will be stands selling the wristbands and alcoholic beverages in multiple locations. Streets will be closed in downtown Beaver Dam.
Best Dam Fest will have food trucks and and live music. Food trucks will be at Tahoe Park and Front Street, while music will be at Ooga, Riverfront Wine Bar, 227 Front St. and by Stormy’s, 208 Front St. There will be an event showcasing indigenous culture at Tahoe Park Saturday, a waterski show at Tahoe Park at 2 p.m. and a strongman competition at noon on South Spring Street. The YMCA will hold a scavenger hunt, and businesses will stage their own sales and events. Businesses will be recruiting for employees.
There will be a fireworks show on Saturday at 9:45 p.m. at Tahoe Park.
“I believe it will be huge,” Vogl-Rauscher said. “I really, really, really do.”
The farmers market on Saturday at the corner of South Center Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way starting at 8 p.m. and the Swan Park craft show on Sunday starting at 9 a.m. will also occur that weekend.
Vogl-Rauscher said she wanted to give a shout out to the many committee members and officials who put the expanded event together. She said organizers are still looking for volunteers to help set up and clean up. Those interested can reach out to Best Dam Fest on its Facebook page. Volunteers will receive $10 for their time.
A full schedule is available at bestdamfest.com.
