Best Dam Fest to feature indigenous cultural activities

An expanded summer festival in Beaver Dam is set to feature an indigenous living history and culture event.
Best Dam Fest, as the former Lake Days is now known, will center on Saturday, July 10 with events at Tahoe Park and downtown Beaver Dam. Dawn Moneyhan, an area resident of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians tribe, is helping to organize a showcase of indigenous life and culture.
"It’s not illegal to be us anymore," Moneyhan said. "I’m trying to end that culture of silence."
Events will include a tipi pole stripping demonstration, a bone knife making demonstration, a water prayer ceremony, storytelling, a round dance and more.
Moneyhan said her goal is to bring indigenous people out of a culture of silence while educating the broader general public. She said that if the world doesn't learn from indigenous people, racism and oppression will never go away, and people will not learn ways to help save the planet from the climate crisis.
"It’s time that the general population learned who we are and what we do, but they need to learn from us," Moneyhan said. "I hope all these lost souls from all these tribes can help with that."
Indigenous cultural traditions are diverse, and a focus for the Best Dam Fest event will be the intersections where different tribes have traditions in common or have passed things onto each other.
Moneyhan noted a past experience at a powwow festival about 10 years ago that had dwindled into a commercialized affair, and she has since built up her own network for educational opportunities. She hopes pick up where Herb Heck of Ashippun left off and plans to start an official organization.
Best Dam Fest is branching out from just Tahoe Park on the weekend of July 9 this year to include the downtown area. There will be carnival rides, live music, food trucks, business sales and events, a ski show, boat rides and, of course, fireworks. There will be no admission, but there will be a charge for carnival rides and alcohol wristbands.
