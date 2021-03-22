Best Dam Fest to replace Beaver Dam Lake Days

A new summer event was announced in Beaver Dam to take the place of Lake Days.
The Best Dam Fest is expected to take place the weekend of July 10 at Tahoe Park, downtown Beaver Dam and possibly other places in the city.
Events and attractions planned include a Beaverland Must-Skis performance, a fireworks show, music and the return of carnival rides. Further details are to be announced. There will be no general admission, though there will be a charge for rides and a wristband for alcohol purchases.
"The Lake Days committee, along with community stakeholders, have taken the walls off of Lake Days and reimagined a family forward event that allows for greater participation of businesses and organizations and brings the community together," said a statement from Best Dam Fest. Organizers did not return messages seeking comment.
The musical entertainment and rides will be in downtown Beaver Dam, while fireworks and the Must-Skis show will be in Tahoe Park.
Lake Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By expanding, Best Dam Fest intends to allow for greater participation by local businesses, including encouraging restaurants and bars to sell food and drink, and have stores do sidewalk sales. Organizations are being invited to use the festival as a fundraiser by selling goods. Events like softball and fishing tournaments are seen as a way to bring people from other communities who will stay for the festival.
Bands announced for the new festival include Whiskey Flats, Totally Neon and Madison County.
Another summer event has been officially announced: a peony and arts festival on June 12. The festival is planned to include a historical society lawn party, music and stage entertainment, beavers hidden downtown and, of course, peonies.