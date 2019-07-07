Despite some chilly rain, St. Mary’s Church of Portage managed to draw a crowd almost as big — and generous — to its 21st annual celebration this May as it did in years marked by sunshine.
“The weather was really awful this year, so we were concerned — but actually it turned out almost as good as other previous years,” said Lisa Clemmons, the parish administrator. “Can’t ask for much more than that.”
The church doesn’t keep track of attendance at Best Fest, but the event’s co-chairwoman Sarah Kravick said she was surprised by a “good turnout” on the weekend of May 17. The annual festival features live music, carnival rides, a run/walk, bake sales and raffle prizes in the area around St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 307 W. Cook St.
Clemmons said the only difference this year was the lack of a vendor fair.
Musical performances included the Portage High School Jazz Band and St. Mary’s band during the day Saturday and Sunday, while local band Best Practice headlined Saturday night, Kravick said. Free activities for children, such as face-painting, balloon animals and karaoke, marked Family Fun Night on Friday.
“We try to make it something for everybody,” Kravick said.
While Best Fest is the church’s biggest annual fundraiser, she said organizers have a larger goal of providing a space and activities for anyone in the community to enjoy time with their families and friends. It’s a time for good food, fellowship and fundraising, Kravick said.
The “really successful” Saturday morning fun run picked up more sponsors this year than in the past, she noted.
More than 100 volunteers helped run the entire event last year, according to a News Republic article, and roughly the same amount helped this year, Clemmons said.
“I think we really have a lot of good community sponsors and just the people that come out to help volunteer,” Kravick said. “We couldn’t do it without the support of our community or our parish members, so that’s also part of what makes it successful — we have a really nice community and people that are willing to sponsor.”
Clemmons said the church doesn’t yet have the final numbers on how much it raised during Best Fest and its finance committee doesn’t want those figures to be public anymore. But, she added, this year’s event raised a comparable amount to previous years, which has hovered around $30,000 for the last several.
“It is an event that brings together not only our parish, but the community as well. People have fun; we work well together,” Clemmons said. “It’s a camaraderie that I hope continues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)