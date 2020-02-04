Bestselling author visiting Elroy for Juneau County Reads

Milwaukee-born Mildred Fish Harnack moved to Germany in 1929, where she became an anti-Nazi resistance fighter during World War II.
“Harnack is well known throughout modern Germany, where streets and schools have been named after her,” said Camille Collins, Senior Publicist for William Morrow, in a release. “(Harnack) was the only American woman whose execution during World War II was personally ordered by Adolf Hitler. Yet here in her native country, (Harnack)’s story is largely unknown.”
You have free articles remaining.
Harnack is the focus of New York Times bestselling author and Madison resident Jennifer Chiaverini’s new book, “Resistance Women,” an inspired by true events historical saga set to be available in trade paperback Feb. 4.
Chiaverini will visit the Elroy Theater, 122 Main St., Elroy, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 to promote the book in a free, meet the author event sponsored by the Juneau County Libraries. The author will speak and answer questions about “Resistance Women” during the visit. The event is part of the second annual Juneau County Reads series put on by the Mauston, New Lisbon, Necedah, Elroy, and Wonewoc libraries.
“’Resistance Women’ is the haunting, unforgettable story of ordinary people determined to resist the rise of evil, sacrificing their own lives and liberty to fight injustice and defend the oppressed,” Collins said. “Resistance is one of the most recurring words in 2019 America, and this inspiring new novel shows what we all need to see—a triumph of love over despair, of courage over fear, and of dignity and compassion over evil.”
Chiaverini is the author of more than 30 books, including the Elm Creek Quilts Novels. A Ohio native currently residing in Madison, she is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame. For more information on Chiaverini or her novels, visit jenniferchiaverini.com. For more information on Juneau County Reads, contact Hatch Public Library Director Bridget Christenson at 608-847-4454.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.