Bestselling author visiting Elroy for Juneau County Reads

Milwaukee-born Mildred Fish Harnack moved to Germany in 1929, where she became an anti-Nazi resistance fighter during World War II.

“Harnack is well known throughout modern Germany, where streets and schools have been named after her,” said Camille Collins, Senior Publicist for William Morrow, in a release. “(Harnack) was the only American woman whose execution during World War II was personally ordered by Adolf Hitler. Yet here in her native country, (Harnack)’s story is largely unknown.”

Harnack is the focus of New York Times bestselling author and Madison resident Jennifer Chiaverini’s new book, “Resistance Women,” an inspired by true events historical saga set to be available in trade paperback Feb. 4.

Chiaverini will visit the Elroy Theater, 122 Main St., Elroy, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 to promote the book in a free, meet the author event sponsored by the Juneau County Libraries. The author will speak and answer questions about “Resistance Women” during the visit. The event is part of the second annual Juneau County Reads series put on by the Mauston, New Lisbon, Necedah, Elroy, and Wonewoc libraries.