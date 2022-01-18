Betty White Challenge: Dodge County Humane Society flooded with donations

Dodge County Humane Society saw an influx of donations Monday in honor of the late TV icon Betty White.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge was trending on social media Monday, on what would’ve been the actress’s 100th birthday. It encouraged people to donate $5 or more to animal based charities in memory of White, who died on New Year’s Eve.
White’s fan base was far-reaching as her career spanned seven decades. The star of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” was well-known for her devotion to charitable work and advocacy for animal causes. The viral fundraiser brought in millions of dollars nationwide.
Kensie Drinkwine, executive director of the Dodge County Humane Society, said she received quite a few emails and calls from people encouraging the nonprofit organization to participate in the challenge.
“It was a great day for animal rescues all over yesterday...the communities all really rallied in support of Betty White’s 100th birthday and the animal rescues in their area,” she said.
January is typically a slow month for donations and adoptions at the shelter. The online fundraiser brought in $10,500, as well as many supply donations.
“It was absolutely an amazing amount of money to raise in a short period of time and we’re so grateful,” she said.
The money has been earmarked for renovating the dog courtyard behind the shelter. The rocky area will be replaced with grass or dog turf and some type of shade structure to make the space more usable.
“We think this will make for very happy dogs and that Betty would approve,” she said.
The Dodge County Humane Society’s next fundraiser is its annual Puppy Prom on Jan. 29, at the Iron Ridge Inn. Drinkwine said the event is close to being sold out.
Tickets are available by going to the Dodge County Humane Society events page on facebook.com. Donations for the fundraiser can be made by contacting Drinkwine at 920-210-7329 or email kensie@rivercitytax.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.