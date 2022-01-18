Betty White Challenge: Dodge County Humane Society flooded with donations

Dodge County Humane Society saw an influx of donations Monday in honor of the late TV icon Betty White.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge was trending on social media Monday, on what would’ve been the actress’s 100th birthday. It encouraged people to donate $5 or more to animal based charities in memory of White, who died on New Year’s Eve.

White’s fan base was far-reaching as her career spanned seven decades. The star of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” was well-known for her devotion to charitable work and advocacy for animal causes. The viral fundraiser brought in millions of dollars nationwide.

Kensie Drinkwine, executive director of the Dodge County Humane Society, said she received quite a few emails and calls from people encouraging the nonprofit organization to participate in the challenge.

“It was a great day for animal rescues all over yesterday...the communities all really rallied in support of Betty White’s 100th birthday and the animal rescues in their area,” she said.

January is typically a slow month for donations and adoptions at the shelter. The online fundraiser brought in $10,500, as well as many supply donations.