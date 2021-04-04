Beyond Blessed director named Citizen of the Year

Shannon Howley feels a bit strange being recognized for work ensuring that residents in Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Adams and Marquette County have food in their homes.

“It’s a little weird, because I’m just doing what I do,” Howley said.

The executive director of the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry was recently awarded as “Citizen of the Year” by the Baraboo Elks Lodge 688. Exalted Ruler Rick Miller and Trustee James Francisco bestowed the honor on Howley after visiting the food pantry and witnessing the operation. They had initially come to the building to talk about a grant application from the pantry and Howley said all she did was “sit and talk to them” about the pantry. They were impressed enough to return with the award.

“I had no idea I was getting it,” Howley said, recalling the day she was working in the freezer when a board member told her to come out into the main building. “They read me the thing, I tried very hard not to cry, and then they presented me the award.”

She credited volunteers and cohorts as the reason the pantry operates in a way she deems successful.

June Selk, who has worked to provide food to those in need alongside Howley for years, said the executive director deserves unlimited recognition for her work.