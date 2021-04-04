Beyond Blessed director named Citizen of the Year

Shannon Howley feels a bit strange being recognized for work ensuring that residents in Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Adams and Marquette County have food in their homes.
“It’s a little weird, because I’m just doing what I do,” Howley said.
The executive director of the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry was recently awarded as “Citizen of the Year” by the Baraboo Elks Lodge 688. Exalted Ruler Rick Miller and Trustee James Francisco bestowed the honor on Howley after visiting the food pantry and witnessing the operation. They had initially come to the building to talk about a grant application from the pantry and Howley said all she did was “sit and talk to them” about the pantry. They were impressed enough to return with the award.
“I had no idea I was getting it,” Howley said, recalling the day she was working in the freezer when a board member told her to come out into the main building. “They read me the thing, I tried very hard not to cry, and then they presented me the award.”
She credited volunteers and cohorts as the reason the pantry operates in a way she deems successful.
June Selk, who has worked to provide food to those in need alongside Howley for years, said the executive director deserves unlimited recognition for her work.
“She’s very deserving of any and every award she gets,” Selk said. “Everybody supports her when she gets one because everybody knows how much time and energy and effort and love goes into her working here.”
Their group of roughly 30 volunteers spends every Wednesday morning unloading a truck of food that is then sorted into packages for families, from meat to dairy to produce and bread. There are no income restrictions for those who show up. Howley said they record a zip code and the number of people in the household. Roughly another 30 volunteers show up later in the day to run carts and load boxes into vehicles for two hours.
Howley, who admits to “bossing” volunteers around, exchanges barbs and jokes with people as she attends to questions and helps organize food. Families with children stand at tables sorting out the items to be distributed later that day. Some volunteers are related to Howley, like her daughter and a nephew; some are adopted family, like her son’s best friend who works alongside volunteers every week and who Howley said she thinks of as her own child.
The atmosphere hums with work as plastic bags can be heard rustling and boxes of food like bananas are carried in, other empty boxes are broken down and volunteers rush along with carts carrying more food. Howley answers a question from Selk about boxes before being pulled to another aisle to address an issue with spacing in the fridge.
The space that stretches roughly the span of two average living rooms is filled with donated food, largely from Second Harvest food bank of Madison. By 6 p.m., it will be empty again, Howley said. The next week, the process will begin anew.
“I am blown away by what we do here,” Howley said. “If you’d have told me pre-pandemic that we’d be serving over 300 households a week, I would not have believed you. Here we are, it’s been a year, and we’re still doing it.”
Beyond Blessed began as Bridge Point Food Pantry in January 2016 in Wisconsin Dells, but quickly became a mobile monthly pantry rather than a stationary one in a shared space. According to its website, the pantry initially aided more than 2,000 people. As time passed, their numbers grew. In 2019, the food pantry served more than 6,000 people.
Howley and others organizers said they have only seen the need increase for free groceries as people have lost jobs and the economy has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I meet people every single week who tell me they’re still out of work, they haven’t gotten any unemployment, they don’t know what they’re going to do, they’ve never been in a pantry before,” Howley said. “It’s been a continuation of a hard time for so many. I see it every week.”
When Beyond Blessed moved to its current building in mid-February 2020 at 1515 Walnut Street in Baraboo to a reduced rent offered by Deppe Enterprises, they were offering a selection of food to those in need. People would enter the building and pick items out on their own twice a month. After the pandemic hit Wisconsin and services and businesses were locked down or reduced a month later, that changed.
“If we wouldn’t have been here, we would not be able to do what we’re doing,” Howley said. “We have to have this space. … I’m moving 30,000 pounds of food, at a minimum, every week.”
The number of those in need skyrocketed. Beyond Blessed also received support from donors looking to help food pantries in the area. It went from a leisurely experience to a weekly drive-thru offering, with packages increasing in size. Howley said every week the vehicles stretch out of the considerably sized parking lot and up the street, sometimes beyond Mine Road, which runs to Baraboo Country Club.
Howley said her decision to open a food pantry and its continued existence that helps others is proof that if you want to see change, you have to do it yourself.
“I used to always think, ‘Who am I?’ One person,” Howley said. “I’m the one person who listened, who got things started so we can now affect hundreds of people’s lives and that’s what matters. It’s really not about me, but I think for anybody who feels that ‘Who am I?’ If you’re being led to do something, you’re the person to start it.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.