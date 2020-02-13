Beyond Blessed Food Pantry moving to different location in Baraboo

Beyond Blessed Food Pantry is moving to a new location in Baraboo in an effort to keep costs low and the doors open.

Director Shannon Howley says the new space at 1515 Walnut St. will offer the pantry more space for a lower cost, as it struggles to find enough monthly donors.

“The reason we are moving is to be more cost-effective," Howley said. "We’ve gotten a larger space for less money, In order to keep our doors open, we’re moving.”

Beyond Blessed, which provides non-perishable food, along with meat and produce to residents of Sauk, Columbia, Adams and Juneau counties, first moved to Baraboo in November, to a location off Highway BD.

Howley said the number of residents utilizing the pantry each month has increased dramatically, but the number of monthly donors is not increasing, making operation difficult.

“Honestly, we are in serious need of monthly financial partners or donors,” Howley said.

The building for the new location is owned by Deppe Enterprises, a trucking company in Baraboo, and will be provided to the pantry at a lower cost than their current location, Howley said.

Deppe will also be assisting the pantry by helping move large equipment from the two locations.