BID spells success in downtown Waupun

Van Buren said, “Commitment of resources to support this work is critically important to our overall economic development strategy, which recognizes that vibrant downtowns are essential to attracting young families to a community, increasing tourism and ensuring a strong quality of life for all residents.”

The BID board consists of six representatives from the BID district and four at-large representatives. Each serves a three-year term. The mayor is an ex-officio member and the board commonly elects the chairperson. The 2021-2022 mayor-appointed board includes Tyler Schulz, Rich Matravers, Jonathan Leonard, Gary DeJager, Krista Bishop, Terri Crisp, Austin Armga, Jodi Mallas, Kate Bresser and Teresa Ruch. When there is a vacancy staff will do outreach to develop a list of candidates for consideration.

Not all BIDs are successful. An attempt to establish a BID in Beaver Dam in the early 2000s was strongly opposed and therefore never launched.

That was not the case in Waupun.

“BIDs work because there is agreement among the business community as to the importance of investment that will increase the vibrancy of a business district,” said Van Buren. “In Waupun’s case, the downtown business community came together in 1988 and made a commitment to unite through the creation of a BID for this purpose.”