BID spells success in downtown Waupun

WAUPUN — For the past 33 years Waupun’s Business Improvement District has been making downtown better.
“I appreciate the collaboration that the city has with the BID and our Community Development Authority,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “Working together, we have been able to launch needed educational programs, support business startups, and continue to focus on improving the aesthetic appearance of our downtown commercial district. I commend the business community for their proactive approach to revitalization. Our success proves that we’re stronger when we work together toward a common set of goals.”
BID members invest in their own success, and direct how those funds are ultimately spent.
“Owners of eligible properties in the district invest around $17,000 annually in BID assessments,” said Economic Development Coordinator Sarah Van Buren.
That investment is then used to pursue a variety of efforts under the BID operating plan. Over the years, that has included façade improvements, window replacement, exterior building work and signage, annual business training, downtown beautification and streetscaping, market research, and in 2020, a “Pop Up Program” to encourage new business starts.
The city provides administrative support for the business district and helps to coordinate grant and educational programming as well as programs such as the Pop Up Program.
Van Buren said, “Commitment of resources to support this work is critically important to our overall economic development strategy, which recognizes that vibrant downtowns are essential to attracting young families to a community, increasing tourism and ensuring a strong quality of life for all residents.”
The BID board consists of six representatives from the BID district and four at-large representatives. Each serves a three-year term. The mayor is an ex-officio member and the board commonly elects the chairperson. The 2021-2022 mayor-appointed board includes Tyler Schulz, Rich Matravers, Jonathan Leonard, Gary DeJager, Krista Bishop, Terri Crisp, Austin Armga, Jodi Mallas, Kate Bresser and Teresa Ruch. When there is a vacancy staff will do outreach to develop a list of candidates for consideration.
Not all BIDs are successful. An attempt to establish a BID in Beaver Dam in the early 2000s was strongly opposed and therefore never launched.
That was not the case in Waupun.
“BIDs work because there is agreement among the business community as to the importance of investment that will increase the vibrancy of a business district,” said Van Buren. “In Waupun’s case, the downtown business community came together in 1988 and made a commitment to unite through the creation of a BID for this purpose.”
The current assessment rate is $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Annually, a small working group of the BID, meets to develop updates to the operating plan. This group will propose goals, objectives, strategies, and a budget for the larger group to consider. Final approval is made by the city council.
Anticipated expenses for 2021, including carryovers from 2021, total $25,862 with a zero-balance at year-end.