Bids sought for new Juneau city hall

JUNEAU — Juneau is seeking bids to complete the remodeling at its upcoming new city hall.

City offices will move from the current location at 150 Miller St. to the old Farmers and Merchants Bank and 405 Jewel St. The bank moved to a new location off Highway 26 and Western Avenue last year.

The city will accept bids for the remodel work through Feb. 6. The work calls for adding a new conference room, janitor’s closet and accessible gender-neutral bathroom in an unfinished part of the old bank.

The work calls to finish an area with new drywall, carpeting and ceiling tile to use as the chambers for the Common Council. The city is also looking for a ramp for accessibility for people with disabilities. An old garage in the building will be altered for new office space.

City officials toured the new building last week. The current city hall, which has been used for 30 years, is cramped and outdated. It is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Officials say renovations would not be cost-effective.

Juneau closed on the new building in December for $165,000, which was much less than the building’s assessed value of $275,000.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

