Big weekend scheduled in downtown Beaver Dam

Participants in the sidewalk sale will include at least a dozen vendors in and around downtown. A list of participants so far is attached to this story.

Action for this event will be focused in the first three blocks of South Spring Street with the Best Dam South Spring Street Block Party. Organized and financed by businesses in that area.

Offerings in that part of the city, which will be blocked from traffic, include food by LeRoy Meats and Catering, Up In Smoke-Wisconsin, Gray Beard BBQ, Cheesecakes by Lori Brzesiski, Red Apple Apron Cupcakes (Saturday only) and Chippy's Popcorn (Friday only). Restaurants DAM Chicken and Palenque will also be open.

There will also be live music, crafts, a raffle for the YMCA offering a John Deere Gator, members of the Beaver Dam Fire/EMS Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, and other information booths and vendors.

The first “Scavenger Riddle Hunt” was so successful that it is being brought back for next weekend’s event. Vogl-Rauscher’s daughter, Stacy, is in charge.

“A clue for the first hunt was ‘Where can you go to get a turkey?’” Stacy said. “Most of the people guessed it was a grocery store. It was actually Tower Lanes because a ‘turkey’ is three strikes in a row.”

Participating businesses were welcome to give out coupons or other prizes, along with the next clue in the search. Those who solved all 11 riddles were eligible for a drawing of prizes donated by local merchants.

