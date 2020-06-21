Big weekend scheduled in downtown Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam will be “beavering away” with activities next Friday and Saturday, as an alliance of civic groups, businesses and participants holds several activities in which social distancing and COVID 19 precautions will be encouraged.
On the calendar for both days are the Best Dam South Spring Street Block Party, a downtown Beaver Dam sidewalk sale, the Veteran's Banner Honor Walk, a city-wide rummage sale and the second ever "Riddles" scavenger hunt.
Community Development Manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher has been instrumental in organizing the events which are designed to help the business community throughout the city.
“The initial driver was the citywide rummage sale,” said Vogl-Rauscher. “Because we wanted to build on the traffic that could potentially be coming to the area, we have added a number of other activities to downtown and throughout the city to allow people to have some safe fun and to support our local businesses.”
The Veteran's Banner Honor Walk is the Eagle Scout project of Luke Diljak of Beaver Dam Troop 724, with help from the city, Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, American Legion Auxiliary and Exchange Club. The mission of the program is to honor veterans of the Armed Forces.
A total of 49 30-by-70 inch vinyl banners feature a veteran’s picture and name, branch of service, credentials and sponsor’s name. All of them will be in place for the event. Flyers are available at City Hall, Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and Beaver Dam Community Library.
Participants in the sidewalk sale will include at least a dozen vendors in and around downtown. A list of participants so far is attached to this story.
Action for this event will be focused in the first three blocks of South Spring Street with the Best Dam South Spring Street Block Party. Organized and financed by businesses in that area.
Offerings in that part of the city, which will be blocked from traffic, include food by LeRoy Meats and Catering, Up In Smoke-Wisconsin, Gray Beard BBQ, Cheesecakes by Lori Brzesiski, Red Apple Apron Cupcakes (Saturday only) and Chippy's Popcorn (Friday only). Restaurants DAM Chicken and Palenque will also be open.
There will also be live music, crafts, a raffle for the YMCA offering a John Deere Gator, members of the Beaver Dam Fire/EMS Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, and other information booths and vendors.
The first “Scavenger Riddle Hunt” was so successful that it is being brought back for next weekend’s event. Vogl-Rauscher’s daughter, Stacy, is in charge.
“A clue for the first hunt was ‘Where can you go to get a turkey?’” Stacy said. “Most of the people guessed it was a grocery store. It was actually Tower Lanes because a ‘turkey’ is three strikes in a row.”
Participating businesses were welcome to give out coupons or other prizes, along with the next clue in the search. Those who solved all 11 riddles were eligible for a drawing of prizes donated by local merchants.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.