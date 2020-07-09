Black Lives Matter demonstration in Baraboo aims to educate against local racism

“Support in Baraboo is there for people of color and it’s a great time to come and see that,” Rausch said. “I’ve had negative feedback too, but our positive feedback is from a lot of people who are thankful they get the space to share this information.”

Without high profile murders on the evening news or blatantly racist signs harkening back to Jim Crow laws, it is also more difficult for people in smaller cities to understand local racism, Rausch said. But racism still takes different forms and it requires different methods to combat it, he said. While some were surprised to hear he had faced racist attitudes or actions while growing up in Baraboo, others were not shocked.

“It takes all of us, and it takes all of us willing to learn,” Rausch said. “The same information is not exclusive to citizens, it’s not exclusive to police; it’s for everybody to know if we’re going to be able to fix these complex and systemic problems.”

Baraboo graduate Sydney Rabata brought her parents to help them better understand racial disparities, but also to help combat inaction she regrets from when she was younger and witnessed events like Rausch has been sharing with others.