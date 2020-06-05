Black Lives Matter protest gathers crowd of more than 60 in downtown Portage

One of the protesters, Portage resident Tazia Mills, said she was there because of her children; her oldest is 8, she said.

“I have black sons and I wouldn’t want them to get gunned down just because they’re black,” Mills said. “It’s become a new normal for them to just profile you on your skin color instead of the severity of the crime and more black people are coming up dead because of it. I’d rather not my kids be one of those.”

Winiecki said the news of George Floyd’s death in police custody after a Minneapolis police officers knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes prompted her to do more than use social media to raise awareness of societal inequities.

At 17, she said her mom said she was too young to protest in Madison. So she decided to host a protest in her hometown.

“Obviously Portage, Wisconsin isn’t going to make a change on their own, but standing next to everybody else, we’re going to make a change,” Winiecki said, adding she is hopeful the protest will make a difference locally. “I don’t know if this little town is going to do a whole lot, but I’m going to be put in my effort to, no matter what.”

Schumann said they want to bring attention to racial justice and “let people know this is going on everywhere.”