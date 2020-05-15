Black River Falls teen charged with eluding officer after high-speed chase

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An 18-year-old from Black River Falls has been charged with attempting to flee an officer after taking police on a high-speed chase.

Alfred J. Mahkimetas was charged May 6 in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer. During an initial appearance by video, Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a $1,000 signature bond and Mahkimetas has since been released from jail of his own recognizance. He was ordered to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and he pleaded not guilty in related Columbia County traffic cases.

Mahkimetas also faces traffic charges in Sauk County court and up to three-and-a-half years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a state patrol trooper observed a vehicle going over well over the speed limit on Interstate 39/90/94 at 1:23 a.m. May 5. The vehicle appeared to brake as the trooper activated his radar gun. The vehicle was clocked at 101 mph.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and the trooper suspected the driver was attempting to flee.