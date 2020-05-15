Black River Falls teen charged with eluding officer after high-speed chase

An 18-year-old from Black River Falls has been charged with attempting to flee an officer after taking police on a high-speed chase.
Alfred J. Mahkimetas was charged May 6 in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer. During an initial appearance by video, Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a $1,000 signature bond and Mahkimetas has since been released from jail of his own recognizance. He was ordered to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and he pleaded not guilty in related Columbia County traffic cases.
Mahkimetas also faces traffic charges in Sauk County court and up to three-and-a-half years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint, a state patrol trooper observed a vehicle going over well over the speed limit on Interstate 39/90/94 at 1:23 a.m. May 5. The vehicle appeared to brake as the trooper activated his radar gun. The vehicle was clocked at 101 mph.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and the trooper suspected the driver was attempting to flee.
The trooper found that the vehicle was being driven recklessly as it exceeded 100 mph, weaving through traffic, and had its light turned off. The vehicle then cut over from the far left lane to the far right lane but missed the mile 119 exit. At mile 120, the vehicle slowed to 50 mph but the brake lights were not illuminated. The trooper believed the vehicle may have malfunctioned.
The vehicle stopped in the right lane of travel and the driver complied with the trooper’s instructions to exit the vehicle and lay face down.
According to the criminal complaint, the driver identified himself as Mahkimetas. The complaint says Mahkimetas told him that he panicked when seeing the emergency lights and decided to gun it.
A pre-trial conference is set for July 14.
