Blood drive planned

The Columbus Red Cross will hold a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Zion Lutheran Church, 812 Western Ave., Columbus.
Implemented safety precautions include, all donors will have their temperatures taken upon arrival, a mask must be worn and will be provided if necessary, hand sanitizer will be provided at all stations, chairs and beds will be 6-feet apart, no children or other adult may accompany the donor, and all food offered is pre-packaged rather than homemade.
Appointments are recommended using the Red Cross Rapid Pass at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or by calling the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or with Joani Duffy at 920-623-4776.
A $5 Amazon gift card will be emailed to all donors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.