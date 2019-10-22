Save the date of Tuesday, Oct. 29, to be a donor at the upcoming bloodmobile in Columbus at the Zion Lutheran Church, at 812 Western Ave.
The bloodmobile will be sponsored by Nathan Roberts, owner of Roberts Manufacturing. A lunch, including homemade cookies, for all donors will be hosted by members of the Zion Lutheran Church ladies aid group. Dessert custard will again be donated by Culver's.
Blood donations are especially needed at this time so we invite everyone who can to come and donate on Oct. 29.
