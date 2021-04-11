Blue pinwheels put up in Beaver Dam to represent children who suffered abuse

Members of the Guardian of the Children were in Beaver Dam on Saturday to place blue pinwheels up at the new PAVE (Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate) facility as a reminder of child abuse prevention month.

Guardians of the Children Hawg City Chapter president Kevin Parins said the organization, which provide protection to children who have experienced child abuse in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Jefferson and Dodge Counties, have placed the pinwheels at locations in Washington and Ozaukee as well.

The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign was created by Prevent Child Abuse America in 2008.

“We jumped on board basically to spread the message and educate the public,” Parins said.

The Dodge County Pinwheel Project United Against Child Abuse was held at the new PAVE facility at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam.

One pinwheel was placed for each reported case of child abuse or neglect in Dodge County in 2019.

Parins said state child protective services reports for Dodge County were used to find the numbers of cases and the organization brought 328 windmills to represent the children.

