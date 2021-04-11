Blue pinwheels put up in Beaver Dam to represent children who suffered abuse

Members of the Guardian of the Children were in Beaver Dam on Saturday to place blue pinwheels up at the new PAVE (Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate) facility as a reminder of child abuse prevention month.
Guardians of the Children Hawg City Chapter president Kevin Parins said the organization, which provide protection to children who have experienced child abuse in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Jefferson and Dodge Counties, have placed the pinwheels at locations in Washington and Ozaukee as well.
The Pinwheels for Prevention campaign was created by Prevent Child Abuse America in 2008.
“We jumped on board basically to spread the message and educate the public,” Parins said.
The Dodge County Pinwheel Project United Against Child Abuse was held at the new PAVE facility at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam.
One pinwheel was placed for each reported case of child abuse or neglect in Dodge County in 2019.
Parins said state child protective services reports for Dodge County were used to find the numbers of cases and the organization brought 328 windmills to represent the children.
The Guardians of the Children’s mission is to “recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis, and to be the answer to the prayers of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection."
Parins said that members meet with the children for monthly outings as well as during more serious times like offering support during court hearings or watching over the child’s family if they feel unsafe.
“We consider ourselves a permanent solution to bring normalcy to the lives of children,” Parins said.
PAVE's Ashley Welak said her organization is a non-mandatory reporter, where they are not required to report abuse to authorities but will if they feel the child’s life is threatened. Another source for those looking report abuse is to the child’s teacher or guidance counselors, who are required to report abuse.
Welak said that she appreciated the Guardians of the Children coming to Beaver Dam to bring awareness to child abuse. April is Child Abuse Prevention month.
“This is the first big event that PAVE has had here,” Welak said.
Welak said the building on Burnett Street is paid off and PAVE is in the process currently of fundraising $2.1 million more to grow its programs, such as prevention education.
To find out more about PAVE’s capital campaign visit pavedc.org.