The Blue Zones Project will be sticking around for at least another two years after the health care organization that brought the wellness initiative to Dodge County announced a funding extension.
Beaver Dam Community Hospitals and Marshfield Clinic announced Thursday they will fund the local Blue Zones Project through August 2021. The initiative first began in 2016, encouraging local organizations and governments in Dodge County — as well as people — to make make systematic changes to promote healthier choices and improve well-being. The project has a presence in Beaver Dam, Juneau, Horicon and Mayville, with expansion throughout the county hoped for the future.
“We have already seen incredible success in the first three years and eagerly anticipate the progress we’ll achieve together," Linda Klinger, the director of community health at Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, said in a press release. BDCH became part of Marshfield Clinic earlier this year. The organizations say that data shows stress and worry are down among residents while employee health and productivity is up.
The Blue Zones Project has designated 18 workplaces, 11 schools, eight restaurants, six faith-based organizations and two grocery stores as "Blue Zones-approved," or places where healthy choices are promoted. For example, a school might remove vending machines from the cafeteria and incorporate physical activity into daily lesson plans.
Trina Justman Reichert, spokesperson for Blue Zones in Dodge County, said the next step is a retreat where stakeholders will come up with ideas for the two years to come.
"We celebrate the community's impressive successes already, and we commend BDCH and (Marshfield) leaders in making a long-term investment into the health and well-being of the people of Dodge County,” said Ben Leedle, the CEO of Blue Zones and co-founder of the Blue Zones Project, said in a press release.
Blue Zones of Dodge County reports over 600 practices incorporated locally to advance the project, like walking school buses and cooking demonstrations, alongside almost 80 local policies and ordinances put into place. For example, the city of Beaver Dam set up a vape ban and enacted policies to make sure city vending machines have healthy items and commit the city to goals improving infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.
