Dodge County has two Blue Zones Project approved grocery stores, Rechek’s Food Pride in Beaver Dam and Mayville Piggly Wiggly. They make shopping for the healthy choice, the easy choice. One great thing that they do is feature a Blue Zones Project approved deli item. This is perfect for when you need to bring a dish to your summer potluck or picnic but may not have time to prepare something yourself. Check out this simple recipe.
To learn more about Blue Zones Project® Dodge County, call (920) 392-9408 or e-mail bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@sharecare.com. Visit bluezonesproject.com or follow us on Facebook.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health System, in collaboration with Sharecare Inc. and Blue Zones. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state.
