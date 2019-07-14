Trina Justman Reichert
When was the last time you had lunch with a stranger? Why would you want to?
In Okinawa, Japan, one of the five original Blue Zones discovered by National Geographic author and fellow, Dan Buettner, Moais are formed early in life to act as a built-in, lifelong support system.
Moai loosely translates to “coming together for a common purpose.” Twenty years ago, the average American had three close friends with whom they could share their lives, now the number is closer to 15.
One way to combat loneliness is to join a potluck moai.
Blue Zones Project teaches that health requires a composite look at the whole self. It’s not just eating well and physical activity. One idea is to create opportunities to come together and form new relationships, in addition to strengthening current ones.
Blue Zones Project has fostered the moai concept through mealtime. Coming together around food softens the sometimes stressful process of meeting new people.
The Power 9 principle “plant slant” is incorporated into potluck moais. People are encouraged to prepare a dish that features fruits and vegetables.
This is not only a healthier approach to eating, but it also is generally more cost effective, encourages people to try new things, and lends itself to natural dialogue over discussion of recipes.
In Dan Buettner’s book, “The Blue Zones Solution,” he writes, “Elevating the act of eating to a social event may help you enjoy and digest your food better by making your meals a time of sharing and being together with friends and family…How you eat can be as important as what you eat. If you eat on your feet and on the run, or driving in the car, stress hormones can interfere with your digestion and degrade food metabolism. Eating fast promotes overeating and, studies show, can double your risk of obesity.”
Blue Zones Project will host a potluck moai lunch Wednesdays, July 17-Aug. 14 at its downtown office, 138 Front St., Beaver Dam. Drop in anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a ready-to-eat plant-slant dish to share. There are no strings, no surprises, no agendas. Just come and connect over good food. Bring something as simple as a fruit or vegetable tray to your favorite go-to dish.
For inspiration, check out bluezones.com/recipes.
To learn more about Blue Zones Project Dodge County, call (920) 392-9408 or e-mail bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@sharecare.com. Visit bluezonesproject.com or follow us on Facebook.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals a member of Marshfield Clinic Health System, in collaboration with Sharecare and Blue Zones.
