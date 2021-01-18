BNR | WATCH NOW: La Valle residents continue to receive water from village as officials work to resolve benzene issue (copy) (copy)

LA VALLE — Village officials in La Valle are providing bottled water to residents, which they estimate could continue for a month or longer as leaders pursue efforts to install a filtering system to remove high levels of benzene from village water and ultimately construct a new well.
Village Board President Rockie Sobeck said the village usually hands out a pallet of bottled water per day or 80 cases. Two cases are given per family for each household. Some residents, who drove to the village shop during one of the scheduled distribution days Jan. 18, picked up water for a fellow resident who couldn’t make the distribution times. The village has also delivered water to the elderly, Sobeck said. Others have donated water for distribution efforts, he said.
Officials with the village of La Valle, a community of 367 people about eight miles west of Reedsburg, have been distributing bottled water to residents since an advisory was sent Dec. 23 alerting them to not drink the water or use it for cooking. The water was detected to have unsafe levels of benzene. The notice, also posted on the village’s Facebook page Dec. 23, states benzene levels in La Valle’s drinking water were at 112 micrograms per liter. Officials say health issues can occur in concentrations higher than 100 micrograms per liter.
According to a notice posted on the village’s Facebook page Dec. 23, “Long-term exposure to benzene can increase the risk of developing leukemia, cause anemia, and weaken the immune system. When benzene concentrations are greater than 100 µg/L, the lifetime risk of cancer is more than 1 case in 10,000 people. EPA considers a cancer risk of 1 in 100,000,000 to 1 in 10,000 to be acceptable.”
Benzene is a light colored and highly flammable liquid at room temperature that is a component of gasoline. It is used in production of a wide variety of products including plastics, resins, dyes, detergents, pesticides, lubricants and more.
The village has been distributing bottled water for residents to pick up three times a week. The times were changed on Wednesday from afternoon hours to 5:30 p.m.—7 p.m. This allows residents who work to have a chance to pick up water at the village public works shop at 210 Commercial St. Distribution times are also at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday at the same location.
La Valle resident Aimee DeMars picked up two cases of water for her family Jan. 18. Aside from dishes and showering, DeMars said she and her family have not used the village’s tap water at all since the order was issued.
“I have two young boys that drink lots of water so it’s been kind of a little hard to transition to not being able to drink the tap water,” she said. “We’ve been going through quite a bit of water.”
DeMars said she thinks the village is “doing a good job” with handling efforts to distribute water to residents and trying to resolve the issue.
Sobeck said the village is working on building a filtering system to remove the benzene from the water, which will come with the aid of a $1.44 million emergency grant. He’s hoping the system will be ready for use in about a month. In the meantime, Sobeck said water distribution efforts will continue until the filtering system is in use. He didn’t have an exact timeframe when it could be installed.
“I cannot answer that and be correct,” Sobeck said. “When it’s built and delivered and hooked up, people will be notified once it is tested and working.”
The filtering system is only a temporary fix and the village is working on constructing a new well.
“There’s a lot of paperwork and we did get some grant money to help pay for the well and the filtering system,” he said.
Sobeck said residents have handled the advisory well, with some residents purchasing their own filtering systems for their households to use in kitchens or getting water from nearby springs.
“Nobody is all up in arms, they are all working with it,” he said.
Juneau County Star-Times reporter Chris Jardine contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.