Board to moves ahead with Strategic Plan: Study a road map for county operations

Remington began, “The first step of the process for a strategic plan is for the county to describe a vision for itself in the future; a mission and how they’re going to work towards that vision; and a description some of the core values that we have here in Dodge County. Part of my outreach to the full board is to describe how we’re going to do that.”

The first step will involve having every board member to write their ideas on a 3x5 card. The idea is to get a mission that’s very brief, and “not a two-paragraph oratory.”

Remington questioned who should be having input, with varying ideas presented by committee members.

“Do you want residents to be able to provide some of their input and if so, what are some of the best ways you have done that sort of thing in the past?” Remington asked. “Who do we want to include and how do we want to do it?”

Remington suggested an online survey as one means, with other possibilities also mentioned.

Committee member Jeff Schmitt suggested including school districts in the discussion, to which Remington suggested contacting via email or other means.

“Superintendents do get together,” said Kottke, who also suggested members of the Dodge County Towns Association.