PRAIRIE DU SAC — The body of a 53-year-old man who went missing Saturday on the Wisconsin River near the Prairie du Sac Dam was found by boaters about 7 a.m. Sunday.
The body was recovered about 10 miles downstream of the dam between Mazomanie and Arena, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. The Sauk County Coroner's Office ruled the death an accidental drowning.
Authorities were called to the dam area about 9 a.m. Saturday for a report of three children and two adults who were struggling in the water.
According to the sheriff's office, authorities arrived to find three children and an adult female had managed to get out of the water while an adult male had not.
Chief Deputy Jeffrey Spencer said a group of five was fishing and swimming. Three young children wearing life jackets were in the water when they “got out a little bit too far” and “the parents jumped out to rescue them,” he said.
“The children and mother were able to make it to shore, but the father did not resurface,” Spencer said.
The Sauk County Dive/Rescue Team and the state Department of Natural Resources were called to search the water for the man, whose name had not been released by the sheriff’s office by Sunday evening.
The area of the river is “very dangerous,” Spencer said, because of the rushing water from the dam and undercurrents of the water. Current conditions are not unusual for this time of year that would make it more dangerous, he added.
The sheriff's office credited Alliant Energy as being instrumental in the rescue and recovery effort by controlling the water flow below the dam during the search.
The Sauk Prairie police and ambulance departments and Sauk City and Prairie Du Sac fire departments also assisted at the scene.
