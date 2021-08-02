Bodies of 13-year-old girl and her father recovered in Petenwell Lake

TOWN OF STRONGS PRAIRIE — The bodies of a 13-year-old girl and her father were found in Petenwell Lake Monday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were identified as Andrew Nett, 41, and Aurora Nett, 13, both of Arkdale.

Sunday at approximately 5:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Petenwell Lake near 20th Avenue and Chicago Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie for two missing boaters, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Witnesses reported the girls and her father had jumped into the water and not resurfaced.

The investigation revealed several children had been swimming in the water and began to struggle. The father of the children jumped into the water from a boat to help but failed to resurface. Witnesses were able to pull some of the children out of the water but one child and the father remained missing.

Search and rescue crews along with divers checked the area until approximately 11 p.m. Search and rescue efforts began early today and just prior to 11 a.m. search crews recovered both of the bodies from the water.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Big Flats Fire Department, Necedah Fire & Rescue, Rome Fire Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

