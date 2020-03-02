Body found in field near Mayville Monday may be man reported missing

A man was found dead Monday evening in the village of Kekoskee, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
At 6:47 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a body located on private property near N7548 State Highway 67.
The deceased matches the description of John J. Bachhuber, 77, of Mayville who was last seen Feb. 15. Searches for Bachhuber had failed to locate him after he was reported missing.
The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy of the body and ensure positive identification.
The case remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayville Police Department and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.