Body found in field near Mayville Monday may be man reported missing

A man was found dead Monday evening in the village of Kekoskee, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

At 6:47 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a body located on private property near N7548 State Highway 67.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deceased matches the description of John J. Bachhuber, 77, of Mayville who was last seen Feb. 15. Searches for Bachhuber had failed to locate him after he was reported missing.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy of the body and ensure positive identification.

The case remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayville Police Department and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.