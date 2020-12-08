Body of Didion employee found in grain silo at Cambria processing facility

CAMBRIA - A Didion Milling employee died and the body was recovered from a grain silo at a plant in Cambria.

Authorities were called the to scene mid-afternoon after an employee was reported missing. A search focused primarily on a corn silo lasted into the evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Didion released a statement around 7:30 p.m. that read, in part,

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Didion work family member who was recovered from a grain silo at the Cambria raw corn processing facility... We are assisting authorities as they investigate the cause of this tragic event and will not be able to release additional details at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our grieving work family. We want to thank local fire and EMT professionals for their responsiveness and rescue efforts."

In March, a contract worker was seriously injured at the plant after he fell 30 feet from a catwalk in a corn dryer and landing on a metal platform.

Five people died and 14 others were injured in an explosion at the plant in May 2017 that rocked the entire village of Cambria.