Body of missing woman found in Adams County
Body of missing woman found in Adams County

The body of a missing town of Rome woman was found Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, Sheriff Brent York said the woman, Lindsey Folan, likely died from hypothermia. Her body was found Saturday morning in the town of Leola in Adams County. Folan, 38, was reported missing Dec. 24.

Through an investigation, the sheriff’s department determined that Folan’s vehicle, traveling on a private road, entered a ditch and was submerged in water. According to the press release, Folan left the vehicle, walked a short distance and died from exposure to cold temperatures.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation will continue. No further information is being released at this time.

Assisting the sheriff’s office was the town of Rome Police Department, Waushara County EMS, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

