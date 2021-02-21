Boo-U officials: Too early to tell if possible consolidation would affect campus

In 2018, the System restructured, merging smaller two-year campuses with certain four-year institutions, which put UW-Baraboo and UW-Richland under the authority of UW-Platteville.

Thompson’s announcement didn’t come up during UW-Baraboo’s Campus Commission meeting Thursday, but Interim Dean Michael Compton said in an interview afterward that he doesn’t “have any real information on that. I was really not involved in any conversations.”

He said he already started engaging with tech campuses -- prior to Thompson’s suggestion -- to see how they can work together on programming or continuing students’ education from one institution to another. Those efforts, which are part of a branch campus initiative, also involve working with other stakeholders such as area employers to find out their educational needs.

Compton told the commission that a branch campus working group recently launched a survey of businesses in Sauk and Richland counties, as well as surrounding counties, through their chambers of commerce. It’s seeking information on what they want in potential employees, including degree backgrounds, and what type of professional development opportunities they’re interested in for their existing employees. In Sauk County, more than 30 surveys have been returned so far, he said.