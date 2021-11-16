Boo-U play 'The God Committee' explores ethics of organ transplants

A play exploring the moral and ethical questions surrounding the decision of an organ transplant committee will take the stage this weekend at Baraboo’s University of Wisconsin campus.

“The God Committee,” written by Mark St. Germain, dramatizes the deliberation of a New York City hospital committee tasked with deciding in a “very short period of time” which of several patients should receive a donor heart after an unexpected event throws the decision into the air, said director Molly Maslin Arbogast.

“I think that people would find it interesting because there’s so much that medicine can do now for people to extend our lives that’s really beyond what is natural, and to have then people making a decision” about who ultimately benefits “brings up all kinds of questions,” Arbogast said.

She said the process of narrowing down donor heart recipients can be “troubling,” as the hour-and-a-half play demonstrates.

“You know, I have a donor sticker on my driver’s license,” she said. “I’ve never thought about how somebody would sit there and say, ‘OK. Will this go to patient A, B, C or D?’ Wow, that’s big.”