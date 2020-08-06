Books by mail, and more: Beaver Dam Library revives old idea during COVID challenge

When the Dodge County Mailbox Library Service was launched in 1971 it was one of three such services in Wisconsin, and about 60 in the United States.
At the time it was considered a revolutionary improvement in service to rural residents, and was highly valued by patrons interviewed by Connie (Polzin) Dornfeld, then a staff reporter for the Daily Citizen.
Fast forward to 2020, when COVID 19 appeared and many libraries were shut down to avoid the dangers of the pandemic.
“Some of our staff members were around in the 1970s and remembered the service that we offered at that time,” said Anita Streich, Information and Community Services Librarian. “Library Director Sue Mevis thought of it as a way for us to serve our population and to get the stuff in our building out to community members.”
“We started looking at options following the closure and discovered our history with Books by Mail which Anita researched in our archives,” said Mevis. “We also had a similar service that was part of the library in Monroe when I was working there, and it worked out really well for them.”
She said, “We decided it was a good option here as it provided contact-free service that was a safe option for our patrons and staff. That’s the route we chose and it really took off. People just love getting packages in the mail, like they do from Amazon and other sources. Entire families participated.”
The program was launched — via press release, via social media and on the library website — on April 27. At that time staff member Kristen Lagerstam filled the 800-plus requests of between 60 and 70 patrons. Lagerstam processed requests and replaced them on shelves four days after they were returned (as recommended by Department of Public Instruction guidelines).
Mail delivery during the three months of closure cost about $2,400, said Mevis, indicating that cost per item circulated is estimated at $2.95 per item. Cost per item during normal operations is estimated at $3.23 per item, which will be easily accommodated by the library’s operating budget.
“We have a library rate that allows us to mail at a minimal cost,” said Streich.
Patrons who signed up for the service – and can sign up now — can browse the library’s online catalog, request their choices, and will receive those items through the United States mail. Items may be kept for 28 days, and may be renewed twice if no one is waiting for them. Items may be returned to the library’s drop-off in Beaver Dam when time has run out.
Many items are available including books for children through adults, audio books, large print books, digital video discs and compact discs. Magazines and game tablets cannot be sent out in the mail, as restricted by library rate guidelines.
The need is still there, even now that the library has reopened.
“It was a valuable outreach to the community during our closure time, but even after we opened on June 15 there are still people who are hesitant to go out,” said Streich. “Many people are frightened to linger and look in the library, so this will give them the access that they want without posing any dangers.”
“This will especially be good for disabled and handicapped patrons,” said Mevis. “Up until recently we were using volunteers to deliver items to those patrons, but it is getting harder and harder to find those people. Now we’ve decided to continue giving access to our collection, either digitally, in person, or by mail. We really want people to reach out to us so we can keep the love of reading and other entertainment going for all our patrons.”
The service is currently being utilized by 33 patrons, with more expected.
“A lot of people who had used the service before are now telling their friends, so word is still getting around about how well it works,” Streich said.
“We want people to know that they don’t have to forego the pleasure of using their library; that we can provide service in many different ways other than walking through our doors,” said Mevis.
