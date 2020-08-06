Books by mail, and more: Beaver Dam Library revives old idea during COVID challenge

The need is still there, even now that the library has reopened.

“It was a valuable outreach to the community during our closure time, but even after we opened on June 15 there are still people who are hesitant to go out,” said Streich. “Many people are frightened to linger and look in the library, so this will give them the access that they want without posing any dangers.”

“This will especially be good for disabled and handicapped patrons,” said Mevis. “Up until recently we were using volunteers to deliver items to those patrons, but it is getting harder and harder to find those people. Now we’ve decided to continue giving access to our collection, either digitally, in person, or by mail. We really want people to reach out to us so we can keep the love of reading and other entertainment going for all our patrons.”

The service is currently being utilized by 33 patrons, with more expected.

“A lot of people who had used the service before are now telling their friends, so word is still getting around about how well it works,” Streich said.

“We want people to know that they don’t have to forego the pleasure of using their library; that we can provide service in many different ways other than walking through our doors,” said Mevis.

