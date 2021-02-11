Booth allows Heritage House of Portage residents to visit safely with family

Joanne Jensen last saw her great-grandson in October, when her family stood outside a window at Heritage House Assisted Living of Portage. She said it was a cold day, and they could only talk over the phone because of COVID-19 visitation restrictions.
On Wednesday morning, Jensen watched the now 16-month-old Kayden Severson alternate between sitting on his grandfather’s lap and exploring the enclosed booth he occupied just a few feet away from her, as she visited with her son Chris Jensen.
“This works so nice,” Joanne said of the visiting booth, noting that she wouldn't get to see her son without it.
The booth, a large wooden box spanning almost the entire width of one of Heritage House’s apartments, fits two chairs comfortably. The apartment’s patio door allows up to two visitors -- masked and screened for COVID-19 -- to enter without walking through the residential care apartment complex. Plexiglass windows let them see into the rest of the room, where a resident can sit and visit with them for half an hour.
Activities Director Susan Jensen, who is also Chris’ wife, first saw an example of a visiting booth on Facebook, which she shared with her husband and Paula Barans, marketing director for the Portage facility.
“She showed it to me, and I said, ‘Gee, I’m going to take it to corporate and see what everybody thinks about this,’” Barans said, “and they were on board immediately.”
Building the booth involved three generations of Jensens, Chris said, with him and his son Ryan working on its construction in a shed built by his father at their family farm near Merrimac.
“We all had a hand in it,” he said.
Father and son brought the parts to Heritage House and assembled it in about a day, in time for Christmas.
Susan Jensen said “quite a few” people used it around the holidays. It was shut down briefly when the facility had at least one COVID-19 case, but it was reopened once everyone was “free and clear,” she said.
“It’s been working out so great,” Barans said. “We’re really booked up. Sue and I have said that the booth has a life of its own.”
Due to the pandemic, Heritage House isn’t allowing any visits other than in the booth, she said. The Portage assisted living complex houses 66 apartments, which afford residents independence, she said.
Families can call 608-745-3312 to set an appointment for the visiting booth. Though currently decked out for Valentine’s Day, it will be available “as long as we need it,” Barans said.
Almost all residents and most staff received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the end of January and will receive the second dose at the end of February, she said. Once more people are fully inoculated, Barans expects the Department of Health Services and CDC to reexamine visitation regulations, potentially allowing long-term care facilities to relax their restrictions.
Heritage House’s policy for the booth requires visitors to wear a face covering, unless they are under a certain age, undergo a temperature check and complete a health questionnaire before entering the room, which is “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each visit,” according to a news release.
Joanne said the booth makes the hardship of the pandemic “a little easier.”
“I’m doing OK, but it’s beginning to be a little much,” she said, noting the lack of typical programming, such as visiting entertainers, that has been shut down since March. She has been living at Heritage House for four years.
Chris noted that having enough space for his grandson to run around and play during the visit also helps.
“I’m just really glad that this is working out for all the families -- that they can be inside and, you know, there’s still plexiglass in between but at least you’re in the same room,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.