Booth allows Heritage House of Portage residents to visit safely with family

Building the booth involved three generations of Jensens, Chris said, with him and his son Ryan working on its construction in a shed built by his father at their family farm near Merrimac.

“We all had a hand in it,” he said.

Father and son brought the parts to Heritage House and assembled it in about a day, in time for Christmas.

Susan Jensen said “quite a few” people used it around the holidays. It was shut down briefly when the facility had at least one COVID-19 case, but it was reopened once everyone was “free and clear,” she said.

“It’s been working out so great,” Barans said. “We’re really booked up. Sue and I have said that the booth has a life of its own.”

Due to the pandemic, Heritage House isn’t allowing any visits other than in the booth, she said. The Portage assisted living complex houses 66 apartments, which afford residents independence, she said.

Families can call 608-745-3312 to set an appointment for the visiting booth. Though currently decked out for Valentine’s Day, it will be available “as long as we need it,” Barans said.