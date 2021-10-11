Born and Jagler introduce legislation inspired by local family

MADISON — On Thursday, Oct. 7, State Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) were joined in Madison by a Brownsville family to testify on legislation that they authored which prohibits an individual from being denied an organ transplant on the basis of a disability. Rep. Born and Sen. Jagler authored the bill after being contacted by the family about their situation.

“This legislation will have a meaningful impact for real people across our state,” Rep. Born said. “It will help ensure individuals with disabilities are afforded the same consideration for life-saving medical care as those without disabilities. I am proud to be an advocate for this bill and for families like the Kulczewski’s.”

Rep. Born and Sen. Jagler authored Assembly Bill 539/Senate Bill 538 after hearing from constituents that their son was ineligible for an organ transplant due to a disability that is unrelated to his transplant needs. Malix Kulczewski, who has Down syndrome, was born with a heart condition. When discussing options with his medical team, Malix’s parents were informed that he would not be eligible for a heart transplant due to having Down syndrome.