Born runs for fifth term representing 39th District in State Assembly

The 39th district's incumbent legislator is running for a fifth term.
Mark Born, of Beaver Dam, was first elected in 2012 as a Republican. He is being challenged by Democrat Izzy Hassey Nevarez. Born said his top issues are the COVID-19 pandemic and figuring out how to rebuild the economy and return businesses and communities back to normal.
"I don’t think one-size fits-all statewide mandates are the right approach," he said. "I think its best to work with public health to find what the best options are in our communities to keep our communities safe, rebuild our economy and keep our schools open."
Born said the legislature passed a bill in April to smooth along access to federal COVID-19 relief dollars and offer additional support and provisions throughout the state. He said the funds are there and the government has not spent all of what's available, and that the focus continues to be supporting local health efforts for protective equipment and contact tracing while encouraging public health guidelines. He said individuals should wear a mask if they are unable to distance while taking other common sense steps like washing their hands and covering their mouths when coughing or sneezing.
"We need to work together and work with local officials," Born said. "We know we need to do. We just need to do a better job of following it."
Born said one of the main things he is hearing from businesses is need for liability protection in legal situations as long as they are following health guidelines.
"That’s why it’s so important now to find ways to safely operate and rebuild our economy, so we don’t fall further behind," he said. "That’s part of why we want to work so hard now to keep what has been a very strong economy here in Wisconsin the last few cycles."
Born said there is no crystal ball, but there have been some positive signs like increasing sales tax revenue, and hopefully the state will be able to make it through without major cuts so schools and local governments can continue to offer their services.
On healthcare, Born said that he has voted multiple times to maintain protections for pre-existing conditions in the state. He said he wants to continue working to lower costs on the exchanges for people to get commercial insurance instead of Medicaid, which he views as a cheaper and better approach. Wisconsin has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
Born said he thinks Wisconsin has outstanding law enforcement for the most part, but that he thinks there is room for improvement. The Republicans in the legislature took no action on reforms proposed by Gov. Tony Evers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos set up a task force to address policing and racial disparities.
Born said there are good ideas on both sides. He thinks it will be a good opportunity for discussion about reforms later this year or early next year that will be useful for public safety in the long term and addressing racial disparities in the state.
Born said there are a lot of challenges facing farmers in the district and across the state, and that he supports initiatives to help them. He also said he supports looking at ways to support transportation projects like roads.
Another statewide issue emerging locally is the "dark store loophole," where big box corporations claim that their facilities should be treated as though they were vacant in an effort to lower their property taxes, despite the services they require from the community. Walmart is pursuing such action against the city of Beaver Dam. Born said recent legal cases landed in favor of municipalities against corporations, apparently making it so legislative action wouldn't be required, and was he surprised these newer cases came forward. He said he would support legislation to address the issue again.
Born said it has been difficult to work with the governor but pointed to the compromise budget passed last year. He said he is hopeful there will be ways to find consensus again.
The election for the 39th Assembly district will be on the ballot Nov. 3. Absentee ballots have already been mailed out and people are already voting.
The 39th district includes several municipalities across Dodge County, including Beaver Dam, Horicon, Mayville and Juneau.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
