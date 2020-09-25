Born runs for fifth term representing 39th District in State Assembly

Born said there are good ideas on both sides. He thinks it will be a good opportunity for discussion about reforms later this year or early next year that will be useful for public safety in the long term and addressing racial disparities in the state.

Born said there are a lot of challenges facing farmers in the district and across the state, and that he supports initiatives to help them. He also said he supports looking at ways to support transportation projects like roads.

Another statewide issue emerging locally is the "dark store loophole," where big box corporations claim that their facilities should be treated as though they were vacant in an effort to lower their property taxes, despite the services they require from the community. Walmart is pursuing such action against the city of Beaver Dam. Born said recent legal cases landed in favor of municipalities against corporations, apparently making it so legislative action wouldn't be required, and was he surprised these newer cases came forward. He said he would support legislation to address the issue again.

Born said it has been difficult to work with the governor but pointed to the compromise budget passed last year. He said he is hopeful there will be ways to find consensus again.