Columbus Fireman’s Park will host the 19th Annual Boxer Bash, Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.—3 p.m.
Fireman’s Park is located at 1049 Park Ave, Columbus. All dog lovers are invited. Friendly dogs of all breeds are welcome, too. Cost is $5 per person or $10 per family. All proceeds from the event benefit dogs in need.
The event is hosted by Green Acres Boxer Rescue of Wisconsin. Going on all day will be lure coursing, bake sale, food sales, merchandise sales, and much more. Don’t miss all of the action on the second floor, too—vendors, contests, and drop bucket raffle tables. Also, be sure to buy tickets for the big raffle.
The event will also feature several contests for boxers and their owners.
For more information, including specific rules on dogs attending the event, go to https://www.greenacresboxerrescue.com/about/19th-annual-boxer-bash/.
