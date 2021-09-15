Boys and Girls Club West-Central Wisconsin could merge with Sparta club, adds program to reach underserved Baraboo youth

The Boys and Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin is expanding its reach with plans to merge with the Sparta club and create a separate program to reach underserved youth in the Baraboo area.

Club leadership is working with Boys and Girls Clubs of America to explore merging its already existing Boys and Girls Club of Sparta into the umbrella of the West-Central Wisconsin Club, according to a Sept. 3 press release. The merge with the Sparta club is projected for completion by year’s end. Boys and Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin CEO Karen DeSanto said in a separate interview the merge is estimated for completion by March 31, 2022.

DeSanto said the move will allow the organization to combine administrative efforts and costs as well as ensure more programs for youth in the Boys and Girls Club.

“That allows us to create more opportunities for youth development because we work in partnership with each other,” DeSanto said. “It’s just a better collaborative effort, that we can provide the best programing that we can and that we can reach as many kids as we can.”