Greeting visitors to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston are 42 bras. Decorated in various designs, the bras are part of a “Bras for a Cause” fundraiser, proceeds from which the Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation plans to use for the purchase of a $465,000 3D mammography machine.
“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime,” said Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation Executive Director Martha Airth-Kindree. “We hope to raise $50,000-$100,000 through Bras for a Cause and The Giving Circle.”
The hospital can currently perform 2D mammographies, but with 3D mammography the hospital would reduce the need for patients to travel to larger cities for advanced testing. Among the improvements from 2D to 3D are increased early detection of smaller and more invasive cancers, clearer images, a decrease in false-positives, and the ability to perform stereotactic biopsies.
“We have 2D now, but 3D takes it to another level,” mammographer Laurie Jensen said. “The (machine) allows patients to control compression… we don’t want the process to be painful, the less painful it is the more likely people will come in for the tests.”
Mammographer Kelly Honnole said the donations will also help fund a sensory suite, an in-room experience with different aromas, senses, and music to help calm and relax patients.
Each of the 42 entries to the Bras for a Cause fundraiser paid a $10 entry fee, and then decorated a bra with creative themes and messages for display in the hospital lobby. Among the entries are a Wonder Woman themed bra, with the message “Don’t Wonder Woman, get a mammogram,” and a Scrabble themed bra with messages of support spelled out through the tiles.
In conjunction with Bras for a Cause, Airth-Kindree is hoping to raise additional funds through The Giving Circle. The fundraiser is hoping for 100 founders, which are individuals who pledge to raise at least $500 for the machine.
Visitors can vote for their favorite bra throughout September at the hospital, at the cost of a $1 donation per vote. The top six vote getters will be displayed at the Women’s Night Out event held Oct. 3.
For more information about 3D mammography, visit milebluff3dmammogram.hc.digital. For more information or to donate to one of the fundraisers, contact Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495 or visit milebluff.com/make-a-difference.
