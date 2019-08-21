Surveillance cameras have been installed at the Baraboo Civic Center after the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department was burglarized during the weekend of July 20.
Parks Director Mike Hardy said there were no security cameras in the building at the time it was broken into and money was taken from a locked drawer. He said authorities were contacted by a city custodian who noticed a window had been broken into when he arrived at the building the morning of July 22.
According to an incident report from the Baraboo Police Department, Officer Mark Creighton was dispatched just before 7 a.m. July 22 for a report made by John Van Hoosen. The city employee told police he noticed a window screen had been removed while he was unlocking the south entrance.
In a subsequent investigation, authorities deduced someone had taken the screen out and pushed on the window in order to get it to slide upward. Then, one or more people entered and pried open the door to the building’s maintenance room. Once that door was open, the burglar or burglars grabbed tools and proceeded to remove the hinges from the office door on the second floor.
Employees told police the building had been closed since 1 p.m. July 20. A cupboard maintained by the parks department held cash and checks in bank bags and also was pried open. Officers found $410 in cash had been taken. Hardy said roughly $710 in checks and a cell phone kept in the maintenance department also were stolen.
The checks were easily replaced, Hardy said. Common Council members approved financial statements Aug. 13 that replaced $150 in petty cash for the parks department.
Police indicated in the report that a number of palm and fingerprints had been collected from the window and were sent to the state crime lab for further investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)