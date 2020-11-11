Breaking down Juneau County election results

Voters in Juneau County turned out in high numbers Nov. 3 to cast their ballots for national, statewide and local positions. Here is a look at the results and how Juneau County residents voted.

Presidential

Current President Donald Trump was defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden in the Presidential Election. Although Biden carried Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes, earning 10 electors in the process, Trump has said he is seeking a recount. A recount of the 2016 election changed only 131 votes.

Juneau County has been a “bellwether county” since 1964, voting for the eventual winner of every Presidential Election in that period. However, the county’s streak was broken in 2020 as voters voted for Trump by a margin of over 4,000 votes.

Trump received 8,749 votes in Juneau County, while Biden received 4,747. The town of Necedah provided the largest margin for Trump, with 1,017 voters breaking for Trump while 365 voted for Biden.

Congress