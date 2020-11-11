Breaking down Juneau County election results

Voters in Juneau County turned out in high numbers Nov. 3 to cast their ballots for national, statewide and local positions. Here is a look at the results and how Juneau County residents voted.
Presidential
Current President Donald Trump was defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden in the Presidential Election. Although Biden carried Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes, earning 10 electors in the process, Trump has said he is seeking a recount. A recount of the 2016 election changed only 131 votes.
Juneau County has been a “bellwether county” since 1964, voting for the eventual winner of every Presidential Election in that period. However, the county’s streak was broken in 2020 as voters voted for Trump by a margin of over 4,000 votes.
Trump received 8,749 votes in Juneau County, while Biden received 4,747. The town of Necedah provided the largest margin for Trump, with 1,017 voters breaking for Trump while 365 voted for Biden.
Congress
Representative Ron Kind defeated former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden by a margin of about 11,000 votes in the 3rd Congressional District. In Juneau County, Van Orden found support among voters, winning the county by a count of 5,870 to Kind's 4,123. Kind did not win any of the municipalities in Juneau County. Kind will enter his 13th term as a Representative, having been first elected in 1996.
In the 7th Congressional District, Representative Tom Tiffany defeated Tricia Zunker for the second time in a year, winning by about 99,000 votes. Tiffany won a special election in May 2020 for the seat. Tiffany carried Juneau County with 2,403 to Zunker’s 1,041 votes, and Tiffany won each municipality in the county.
State Representative
Incumbent Tony Kurtz received over 63% of the vote in the 50th Assembly District, dispatching challenger Mark Waldon of Reedsburg. In Juneau County, Kurtz outperformed his district results, winning by a margin of 9,059 to 4,375. Kurtz won election for the first time in 2018, replacing long-term Representative Ed Brooks.
District Attorney
Juneau County District Attorney Kenneth Hamm was unchallenged in the election. He received 11,203 votes, while write-in candidates received 206 votes.
County
Three county positions were on the ballot, with the current occupants of the positions all winning reelection unchallenged.
Terri Treptow received 11,551 votes and will resume serving the county as Juneau County Clerk. Denise Geibel won reelection as Juneau County Treasurer with 11,671 votes. Register of Deeds Stacy Havill won reelection with 11,518 votes.
Mauston Referendum
Voters in the Mauston School District voted in favor of a $54.8 million referendum. Voters supported the measure by a vote of 2,756 yes votes to 2,127 no votes.
The referendum will provide funding for the district to build a new elementary school, update existing spaces and make capital improvements.
