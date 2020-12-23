 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Driver dies in Sauk County crash
BREAKING: Driver dies in Sauk County crash

Police lights stock photo
iSTOCK

Authorities are withholding the name of a driver who died Tuesday after a one vehicle crash in the town of Franklin.

According to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a caller reported a crash around 9 p.m. along County Road B near Knob Road west of Plain. Officers found that the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. The name of the driver is being withheld until family members can be notified, Meister said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

