BREAKING: Driver dies in Sauk County crash

Authorities are withholding the name of a driver who died Tuesday after a one vehicle crash in the town of Franklin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a caller reported a crash around 9 p.m. along County Road B near Knob Road west of Plain. Officers found that the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. The name of the driver is being withheld until family members can be notified, Meister said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.