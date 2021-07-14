BREAKING: Severe storm downs trees, powerlines, a house

A severe thunderstorm Wednesday swept through eastern Baraboo, closing the Sauk County Fair carnival for the night and downing trees into powerlines and into a home along Second Street.

Tom Thebault, general manager of the carnival company at the Sauk County Fair, said the storm came in too fast to evacuate fairgoers and staff.

"There was really no warning, not even on the apps that we use," he said. "Rain yes. The winds that we had? No."

Damaged joints, tents and lumber, flipped the duck pond and left the fairgrounds with large, deep puddles of standing water. Thebault said the company decided to refund everyone who had purchased wristbands for the night.

"We felt it was safest just to close for the evening and regroup for tomorrow," he said.

Emily Copeland, Muscoda, said she came to the fair to see The Dweebs perform at the grandstand, but the band packed up after the storm blew rain under the shelter.

"Oh my god, it was so windy. ... I got soaked all over the place, and then the power went out, so we've all just been standing around ever since doing nothing," Copeland said.

